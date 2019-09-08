Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Held by Tci Wealth Advisors Inc; As Aon Plc (AON) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Catalyst Capital Advisors Lowered Position by $1.14 Million

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 108,300 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.49M, down from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $195.28. About 529,855 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 566.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal A couple says their device secretly recorded a private conversation of theirs and sent it to an acquaintance; 30/05/2018 – Highlights From Amazon’s Annual Shareholder Meeting (Video); 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com — 8th Update; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Denver, Sacramento and San Diego; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino in talks on possible Brazil partnership -newspaper; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Signals Slow Progress on Amazon Health Venture: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – ‘Alexa, tell Gigaset I’m going now’ – Smart home alarm system connects to Amazon Alexa; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s ‘A+’/Stable Long-Term IDR Reflects Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 9,199 shares to 43,420 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 36,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $335.96M for 34.14 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

