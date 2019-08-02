Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Held by Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Increased Agilent Technologies (A) Position

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 513 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,504 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 3,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $14.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.86. About 251,330 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/04/2018 – Quantum Cloud Partners with AWS to Provide Global Cloud Rendering; 28/03/2018 – CNBC: President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON – AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED MEMBERSHIP HAS MORE THAN DOUBLED OVER THE PAST SIX MONTHS; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – Amazon will roll out the Prime Pantry subscription gradually; 07/04/2018 – More than half of respondents in a new LendEDU survey said yes to the idea of using an Amazon-created cryptocurrency for purchases on the site; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is closing in on the site of its new headquarters after visiting all 20 finalist locations, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources close to the process; 04/04/2018 – Zadara Expands Enterprise Storage-as-a-Service Coverage in Paris, Teaming With Amazon Web Services and Equinix; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services launches ‘blockchain templates’

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 12,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.17 million, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $68.56. About 34,467 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES,; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 63c; 25/04/2018 – Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AGILENT-RELATED BUSINESS FROM YOUNG IN SCIENTIFIC CO. LTD; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 114,860 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $126.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 127,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Liability invested 0.88% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Fred Alger Management, New York-based fund reported 5,811 shares. Moreover, Duquesne Family Office Llc has 1.12% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Ironwood Finance Limited Liability Corp reported 200 shares stake. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 91,864 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset has 739,842 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 1.06M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 129,605 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has 176 shares. Pacific Investment Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Old Dominion Capital Mngmt holds 0.36% or 13,228 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability reported 443,253 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 245,359 shares. Stifel Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 24,880 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Company Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $685,454 activity. McMullen Michael R. had sold 17,491 shares worth $1.31M on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 1.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Portland Limited Liability Co has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atlas Browninc holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 819 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams stated it has 1,368 shares. Castleark Management Limited accumulated 37,212 shares. Shellback Capital LP stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Com reported 444,546 shares. The New York-based Incline Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Azimuth Capital Management Ltd holds 10,082 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Inr Advisory Service Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lincoln reported 5,628 shares stake. Lafayette Invs Inc has 159 shares. Vontobel Asset stated it has 243,888 shares. Jacobson & Schmitt Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 4.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Dc, a -based fund reported 1,729 shares.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 44,326 shares to 9,285 shares, valued at $256,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 19,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,754 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).