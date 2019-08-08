Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Held by Matrix Capital Management Company Lp; As Parsley Energy (PE) Market Value Declined, Caymus Capital Partners LP Upped Stake by $3.70 Million

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 32.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 194,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 786,315 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.18M, up from 591,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44B market cap company. The stock increased 15.92% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 14.90 million shares traded or 216.91% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27M, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.53 million shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 25/05/2018 – Amazon Echo passes on private conversation; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS AND IS AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 24 IN 37 CITIES ACROSS U.S; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon reveals there are over 100 million Prime subscribers; 22/03/2018 – Amazon Seeks Larger Whole Foods Stores to Support Delivery Plans; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 31/03/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon, again, over U.S. postal rates

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer: 4 Companies Can Compete Against Amazon In Retail – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Amazon: Here Are 3 E-Commerce Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company has invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pennsylvania-based First Trust has invested 1.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lord Abbett Llc stated it has 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Family Firm has 171 shares. Inr Advisory Ser Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lone Pine Capital Ltd Llc has 6.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 8,936 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Old Dominion Management Inc owns 1,930 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Wellcome Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome holds 3.92% or 136,000 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset invested in 0.04% or 1,631 shares. Buckingham Mngmt invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 5,134 were reported by 1St Source Comml Bank. Acg Wealth holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,405 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corp owns 106,843 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank has 0.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,560 shares.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 244,200 shares to 217,082 shares, valued at $15.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 587,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Integer Holdings Corporation’s (NYSE:ITGR) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before You Buy Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Core Laboratories N.V.’s (NYSE:CLB) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ESCO Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:ESE) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proxima Capital Management Limited Liability holds 150,000 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 46 shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 0% or 451 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Ranger Investment Mgmt Lp reported 2,170 shares. British Columbia Invest owns 46,567 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Spc Financial accumulated 18,925 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Co holds 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 525 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 11,693 shares. Regions Fin, a Alabama-based fund reported 10,471 shares. Macquarie Gp holds 0.01% or 308,681 shares in its portfolio. Motco reported 10,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 84,017 are held by Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 15,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.