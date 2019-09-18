Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Held by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan; Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Cut Intuit (INTU) Holding by $4.39 Million as Market Value Rose

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1812.34. About 709,247 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India gets 26 bln rupees infusion for marketplace – Economic Times; 24/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 30/05/2018 – TOTAL TOTF.PA SAYS LATEST OBSERVATIONS BY IBAMA ON EXPLORATION PROJECT AT THE MOUTH OF THE AMAZON ARE IN NO WAY A REJECTION OF THIS PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – The perks will further fortify Amazon’s role in the grocery industry; 16/04/2018 – Drug distributor and drugstore stocks rally after Amazon shelves plan to sell to hospitals; 27/04/2018 – Amazon has been interested in developing technologies for aging populations since at least 2014; 03/05/2018 – Unlike Amazon, Google doesn’t operate an actual e-commerce marketplace; 27/05/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Securing Laver Cup; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s SoftBank wants Flipkart to wait for Amazon offer – Mint

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 16,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 208,877 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.50M, down from 225,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $266.85. About 320,660 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3,068 shares to 65,754 shares, valued at $7.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 39,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Wingstop Inc.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intuit +5.5% after Q4 beat, mostly in-line view – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Reasons to Like Okta Stock Ahead Of Tomorrowâ€™s Earnings Report – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Intuit Inc (INTU) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on July 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit’s Small Business Ecosystem Continues to Pace Overall Results – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Intuit (INTU) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management reported 10,775 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 46,690 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs owns 17,110 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Alps reported 9,963 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Troy Asset Ltd invested in 0.58% or 53,482 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 25,050 are owned by Trexquant Invest L P. Stratos Wealth Prtn owns 2,375 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi invested in 30,742 shares. 1,725 were accumulated by Sand Hill Advsr Limited Liability Co. Gotham Asset Mngmt has 0.74% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Hanson Mcclain reported 65 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 299,600 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 174,071 shares. Hm Payson And Company reported 0.1% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore reported 0.51% stake. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has 50,977 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Glaxis Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 15.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,000 shares. St Johns Mgmt Lc reported 1.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farmers State Bank reported 144 shares. Bollard Limited Liability Corporation has 45,180 shares. Groesbeck Invest Management Corp Nj stated it has 115 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys accumulated 19,259 shares. Eagle Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 11,150 shares. Park Natl Oh reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York-based Hrt Fincl Ltd has invested 0.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic Advsrs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 5,730 shares. Sns Finance Group Lc accumulated 0.64% or 1,806 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers reported 10,152 shares stake. Advisors Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.07% or 601 shares.