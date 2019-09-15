Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Held by Fernwood Investment Management Llc; Hall Laurie J Trustee Has Decreased Stryker (SYK) Position by $302,375 as Stock Rose

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,577 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, up from 1,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising Post Pulitzers; 25/04/2018 – Companies are complaining they can’t find enough truck drivers to ship their stuff because of Amazon; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon ‘Fishbowl’ event on Monday; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11, from $99 to $119:; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Comeback Bid Hurts Profit as It Chases Amazon (Correct); 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: SOMEWHAT OF A MONOPSONY SITUATION WITH AMAZON; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Launches Its Own Pet Product Brand, Wag; Starts With Food; 22/05/2018 – Amazon under fire over facial recognition software

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee sold 1,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 35,769 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.35 million, down from 37,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $218.18. About 684,412 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 09/03/2018 – DRAFT ORDER DISCUSSES SALE OF STRYKER CREEK OR GRAHAM POWER; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Viju Menon to Join as Group Pres, Global Quality and Ops, Effective April 30; 06/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Sustainability Solutions- Stryker Sustainability Solutions Reprocessed BW Lasso 2515 NAV eco Variable Diagnostic E; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 28.71 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 74,333 shares. Conning holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 5,206 shares. Fire Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Natixis invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Moreover, Nomura Inc has 0.08% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 83,200 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 1.36% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Lmr Prtn Llp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 4,091 shares. Papp L Roy And Associate has 45,996 shares. Burns J W And holds 33,043 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Ci accumulated 66,550 shares. Private Wealth Prns Ltd Company holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 75,311 shares. 75 were reported by Kistler. 16,732 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Clean Yield Group Incorporated holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 7,591 shares. Partner Fund Management Ltd Partnership invested in 1.67% or 428,849 shares.

Hall Laurie J Trustee, which manages about $192.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 7,125 shares to 16,840 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).