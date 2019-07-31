Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Held by Cypress Funds Llc; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Increases Holding in Unilever Nv Ny (UN)

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 570% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 28,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.66M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $10.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1888.14. About 1.77M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-lnfrequent Access (Z-IA); 15/05/2018 – Amazon had been very much against the tax from the start – even freezing one of its big construction projects in Seattle as it waited to see if the tax passed. 3/; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Wagz™ Integrates Amazon Dash Replenishment into new Serve Smart Feeder that Automatically Reorders and Ships Pet Food Right t; 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue rises 49 percent in first quarter; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective in May; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 01/04/2018 – SANDERS: SHOULD LOOK AT AMAZON’S LEVEL OF POWER AND INFLUENCE; 15/05/2018 – Ragan Communications hosts powerhouse lineup at Amazon headquarters

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Unilever Nv Ny (UN) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 61,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 631,885 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.83 million, up from 570,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Unilever Nv Ny for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 615,005 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 24/05/2018 – Unilever’s Ghana Unit Sees Growing Economy to Bolster Sales; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER FINAL DIV/SHR 12 RUPEES; 06/04/2018 – Polman has enhanced Unilever but Dutch move is a serious misjudgment; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Corporate Structure Simplification; 21/03/2018 – Unilever NV CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 10 Months; 14/03/2018 – Sky News: Boards of Dove-maker Unilever finalise move to axe UK HQ; 02/05/2018 – Unilever shareholders give tepid support to new pay policy; 09/05/2018 – UNILEVER COMMENTS ON BLUE BAND MARGARINE SALE IN BDAY NEWSPAPER; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER APPOINTS CEO SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor rebellion over Rotterdam switch

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook’s Expanding Search Advertising – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: NLSN,WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pickup: Shale Gas Production Might Have Dark Days Ahead – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fragasso Grp Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 233 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services holds 7.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,248 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 2.04% or 92,652 shares in its portfolio. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Llc holds 0.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,137 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 307 shares. Tradition Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.07% stake. 1,061 are held by Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Lc has 266 shares. Altfest L J & Com invested in 1.17% or 43,947 shares. Convergence Investment Prns Ltd Liability Company holds 0.9% or 2,320 shares in its portfolio. Coatue Management Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 355,996 shares. Aviance Cap Prns Lc invested 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prudential Public Ltd Co stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv holds 2,699 shares. Moreover, Orca Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.9% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).