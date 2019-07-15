Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Held by Cypress Funds Llc; Heritage Investors Management Lowered Position in Mastercard (MA) by $3.01 Million as Share Price Rose

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 12,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,793 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.39M, down from 188,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $279.3. About 1.28M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 570% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 28,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.66 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.71. About 1.64M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members; 30/03/2018 – It will also be Amazon Prime; 27/05/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Securing Laver Cup; 28/04/2018 – Outrage breaks out after Whole Foods partners with Yellow Fever eatery; 15/05/2018 – The video-focused division of Amazon Web Services has hired two FPGA specialists and has job openings for more; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed GREAT SCOOP by @jldastin; 06/04/2018 – Celebrate National Beer Day on April 7 with Bar None Décor by MCS Industries; 12/04/2018 – Erin Banco: SCOOP: Amazon reps visit Newark to discuss HQ2, meet Gov. Murphy and Mayor Baraka; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes Communication accumulated 15,078 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership, Michigan-based fund reported 2,203 shares. Triple Frond Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 271,300 shares or 7.38% of its portfolio. Kcm Advsr Lc holds 0.02% or 1,563 shares in its portfolio. 22,075 are owned by Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 4.72M shares. Smith Moore invested in 0.09% or 1,682 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1,753 shares. South Texas Money Management stated it has 2,100 shares. Gam Ag reported 30,571 shares. Paragon owns 594 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Confluence Inv invested in 271,079 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,784 shares to 57,597 shares, valued at $14.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.37 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “8 Large-Cap and Mega-Cap Stocks Scoring Major Analyst Upgrades – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: AB InBev, Rent-A-Center, CVC, Summit Partners, Sterling, TA, FP – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Llc has 2,781 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Selkirk Mngmt Limited Liability reported 14,415 shares. Cahill Incorporated invested in 129 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc invested 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Monroe Bancorporation Tru Mi has invested 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wafra invested in 19,871 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Jones Cos Lllp has 6,334 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,327 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,425 shares. Culbertson A N & Incorporated holds 0.21% or 405 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 489 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 659 shares. Addison Cap has 1.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mengis Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 773 shares.