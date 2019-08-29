Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Held by Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc; Varian Med Sys (VAR) Holding Upped by Atika Capital Management Llc

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $23.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.67. About 2.11 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 30/04/2018 – The Curious Case of the Amazon Prime Price Hike: Fully Charged; 14/04/2018 – A look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at an annual robotics conference; 27/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon employees went on a multi-state bus tour to learn about innovative tech/services for seniors; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Prime price increase should add around 4% to 2019 earnings; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME GETS US OPEN EXCL TV RIGHTS IN UK, IRELAND: TIMES; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Vaults Ahead of Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The hedge fund held 49,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.01. About 249,886 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/05/2018 – Sirtex: Directors Continue to Believe Existing Deal with Varian in Interests of Holders; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL; 18/04/2018 – Varian Wins “Best After-Sales Service Performance Award for Radiotherapy Products” in China; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.15, EST. $1.04; 03/05/2018 – SIRTEX: MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT MAY AFFECT VARIAN TAKEOVER PLAN; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES RANGE OF 18 PERCENT TO 19 PERCENT

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nebraska-based Weitz Inv Mngmt has invested 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.16% or 920 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Karp Mgmt Corp holds 1.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,927 shares. Moreover, Twin Inc has 2.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 27,936 shares. Stockbridge Ptnrs Lc reported 128,205 shares. Nomura Holdg has invested 0.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.1% or 31,274 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 2.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru reported 136,000 shares. Newfocus Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dock Street Asset Inc invested in 16,819 shares or 10.23% of the stock. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp owns 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 542,940 shares. Sabal holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 161 shares. 174,155 were reported by Renaissance Tech Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 4,500 shares. Thomasville Natl Bank invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Everett Harris & Company Ca reported 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 1,428 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Moreover, Jump Trading Lc has 0.07% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 76,041 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 2,828 shares. Madison Invest Holdg reported 216,293 shares. Welch Forbes owns 15,001 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 1,835 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 6,587 were reported by World Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Gsa Capital Prns Llp reported 9,855 shares. Westwood Inc reported 12,083 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 22,000 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,500 shares, and cut its stake in Galapagos Nv.