Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Has Upped by Washington Trust Bank; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding Has Increased by Capital Wealth Planning Llc

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 270 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,665 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 1,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $19.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1796.14. About 2.17 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Terry Gilliam’s Quixote film faces new legal hurdle at Cannes; 10/05/2018 – Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 15/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: AMAZON APPEARS TO FIND STRIP DISTRICT APPEALING; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 07/05/2018 – As retail continues its decline, one industry seems to be ‘Amazon-proof’: beauty; 15/05/2018 – Chris Ciaccia: Idk if it’s been reported elsewhere, but in Christmas ’16, Amazon even contracted Uber drivers to help deliver; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 05/04/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack, Vows `Very Serious Look’ at Business; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 6,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 44,082 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 37,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $121.29. About 2.08 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 57,245 shares to 8,700 shares, valued at $470,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 17,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,479 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Capital Incorporated reported 88,810 shares. Sprucegrove Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 124,100 shares. Court Place Advsr Llc owns 3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 71,416 shares. Gulf Interest Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 600,183 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt reported 40,023 shares. Albion Financial Gp Ut has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Peoples Fincl Services Corp accumulated 51,301 shares or 2.73% of the stock. First City Capital invested in 1.8% or 24,083 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 4,321 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Martin Investment Management Ltd Com holds 3.17% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 116,856 shares. Twin Incorporated has 1.6% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 311,590 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.49% or 382,642 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd Com invested 0.38% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). M Kraus And stated it has 54,164 shares.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,584 shares to 173,604 shares, valued at $20.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IYR) by 241,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EFV).

