Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Has Upped by Old National Bancorp; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Upped Wpx Energy (WPX) Stake

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 1.38M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 124.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 6,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,045 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67 million, up from 4,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $18.76 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.69. About 1.38M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Other Jeff Talks About AI Ambitions, Robots, and Trump; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Members Can Now Forego Heavy Lifting; 05/04/2018 – Amazon, FANGs Pose No Threat to Brokers — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals Amazon has 100 million Prime members in letter to shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is a gamer if you count flying rockets into space, co-founder of Amazon-owned Twitch says; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 24/04/2018 – Domo Extends Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Help Customers Capture More Value from IoT Data at Scale

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 26,033 shares to 336,139 shares, valued at $17.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,075 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contour Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ar Asset Management Incorporated owns 376 shares. Cap Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,855 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 34,200 shares or 3.52% of its portfolio. Finance Advantage has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bath Savings Trust holds 3,800 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Northstar Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt holds 345 shares. Us National Bank De accumulated 1.34% or 259,965 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 20,121 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd accumulated 9,510 shares. 160,851 were reported by Int Group Inc. Partnervest Advisory Ser Lc reported 0.89% stake. Vgi Prtnrs Pty Ltd owns 95,693 shares or 17.29% of their US portfolio.

