Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Has Upped by Cim Llc; Eulav Asset Management Boosted Gartner (IT) Position by $928,000

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 79,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.81M, up from 73,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $137.33. About 390,828 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 17/05/2018 – Logz.io Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in Performance Analysis AIOps Focus; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce; 17/05/2018 – Decibel Named a “Cool Vendor” by Gartner; 11/04/2018 – Gartner Says Worldwide PC Shipments Declined 1.4 Percent in First Quarter of 2018; 08/05/2018 – Jumio Named a Representative Vendor by Gartner in 2018 Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Corroboration; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Analytics; 11/04/2018 – GARTNER: SAYS HP, LENOVO & DELL ACCOUNTED FOR 56.9% OF PCS; 03/04/2018 – SmartBear Receives Highest Score in Open-Source-Based Testing Acceleration Use Case in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for; 22/03/2018 – Riverbed Maintains Leader and Challenger Positions in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and; 29/05/2018 – GARTNER: WORLDWIDE SMARTPHONES SALE RETURNED TO GROWTH IN 1Q

Cim Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 2,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.21 million, up from 3,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $20.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1843.55. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/04/2018 – Walmart Would Own 40% of U.K. Business After Deal; 08/04/2018 – Quantum Cloud Partners with AWS to Provide Global Cloud Rendering; 03/05/2018 – Unlike Amazon, Google doesn’t operate an actual e-commerce marketplace; 02/04/2018 – April begins with a market sell-off. The major indexes are all lower, as Amazon puts pressure on the tech sector; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa-Powered Device Recorded and Shared User’s Conversation Without Permission; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $290.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,222 shares to 9,029 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,307 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Inv reported 24,774 shares. 150,304 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Co. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.83% or 17,991 shares in its portfolio. 110 are held by Weiss Asset Mgmt L P. 79,755 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Td Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Picton Mahoney Asset has invested 2.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greenleaf holds 8,096 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 876 were accumulated by Sky Invest Grp Ltd Liability Company. Gillespie Robinson Grimm invested 3.65% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 3,708 shares. Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2.79% or 2,751 shares. Jbf Cap reported 14,000 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 1,292 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Lc has 3,459 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 45,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $8.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 19,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold IT shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 85.09 million shares or 2.74% less from 87.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Fdx Advsrs holds 40,620 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.06% stake. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Charles Schwab Management reported 660,042 shares. Ls Investment Lc owns 0.04% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 3,920 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 0.03% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 36,987 shares. Prudential reported 83,475 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Andra Ap holds 36,100 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs Inc invested 0.02% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 8,136 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp accumulated 7,652 shares. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.05% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 357,591 shares.