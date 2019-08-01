Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Has Upped by Carlson Capital Management; West Oak Capital Position in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Boosted as Valuation Declined

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $31.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1866.78. About 4.47 million shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday, with strong growth from AWS and advertising; 07/05/2018 – Beta News: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) The games will be bundled in Amazon’s Prime subscription service – but free on Amazon’s Twitch; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 18/05/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Ultrafast Delivery From Whole Foods Market Is Now Available in Six Cities Through Prime Now, More to Come in 201; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Tweet Storm, Facebook Flap Raise Regulatory Threat to FANGs: Analyst — Barron’s Blog

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 224.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 6,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,488 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 2,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $6.73 during the last trading session, reaching $168.72. About 8.62 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 6,317 shares to 134,494 shares, valued at $17.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes.

