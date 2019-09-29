Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Has Lifted by Glaxis Capital Management Llc; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Raised Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $491,807

Glaxis Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc bought 968 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, up from 1,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84M shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Sen. Bernie Sanders jumps on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet, echoing President Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is growing its gross profit at a staggering rate; 03/05/2018 – Dir Stonesifer Gifts 250 Of Amazon.com Inc; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 19/03/2018 – Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 31/05/2018 – Amazon Rankles Australian Customers by Pushing Them to a Local Site; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for fourth time in a week; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is not a fan of Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 3,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 15,828 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, up from 12,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 5.74 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VC Deals: Salesforce Sinks $300M Into WordPress Owner – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Slack: Potential Duopoly With Microsoft’s Teams But Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Coupa Software Has an Exciting Growth Story – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Domo’s Growth Already Grinding to a Halt? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

