Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Has Lifted by Ctc Llc; As Philip Morris International In (PM) Market Value Rose, Windward Capital Management Company Has Increased Stake by $376,464

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,565 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 121,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.31M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4068.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 215,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393.91M, up from 5,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS IT HAS BEEN ACQUIRED BY AMAZON – STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – The Indian Performing Right Society Collaborates With Amazon Prime Music in India; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO SPEAKS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 11/05/2018 – Britain’s Zoopla, PrimeLocation bought by Silver Lake for $3 bln; 10/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 24/04/2018 – Amazon in talks to buy Evine Live TV-shopping channel, sources say

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Samlyn Cap Limited Liability Company holds 2.42% or 57,442 shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa invested in 296,198 shares. Centurylink Inv Management Com stated it has 3.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,074 were accumulated by Mngmt Ny. Aperio Gru Ltd Company owns 2.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 269,223 shares. Letko Brosseau & Associates reported 325 shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 1.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 43,263 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citadel Ltd Liability owns 60,194 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 874 are held by Sky Inv Gp Ltd Liability Corporation. Brandywine Managers Llc stated it has 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Seabridge Inv Advsr Limited Co reported 292 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Associated Banc has 2.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 8,936 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) by 29,944 shares to 25,948 shares, valued at $473.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Call) by 46,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,337 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Moors & Cabot Inc has 0.25% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 43,560 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc reported 19,595 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett Ltd accumulated 0.38% or 1.30 million shares. Monetary Mngmt Gp reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Llc has 0.35% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 74,013 were reported by Trustmark Bank Department. 6,703 were accumulated by Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa. Country Bankshares holds 0.68% or 173,595 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson Inc owns 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6,750 shares. Sigma Counselors Inc owns 2,312 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 222,483 shares. Hills Bankshares And Communications reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cullen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.55% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kansas-based Mariner Limited has invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

