Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Has Increased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc; Punch Card Management LP Has Raised Its Baidu (BIDU) Holding by $5.85 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Punch Card Management Lp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch Card Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 316,295 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.12 million, up from 266,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch Card Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $111.65. About 1.81 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $23.61 during the last trading session, reaching $1846.6. About 1.86 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/05/2018 – Buffett Reflects on Missing Out on the Amazon ‘Miracle’ — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Amazon readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 29/04/2018 – Advent Could Take 80% Stake in Walmart Brazil; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan seeks to turn fee hike into a lure for loyalty program; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is; 26/04/2018 – $AMZN made $1.6 billion in profit on $51 billion in revenue last quarter:; 03/04/2018 – Canvas by lnstructure Now Available in Canada; 01/05/2018 – Sen. Bernie Sanders jumps on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet, echoing President Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE– Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: Has Invested More Than $400M in Massachusetts Since 2011

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldstein Munger Assoc has invested 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Majedie Asset Management invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt has 202 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Personal Advisors Corp owns 37,938 shares. Ar Asset holds 0.26% or 376 shares. Parsec Financial Management holds 0.19% or 1,615 shares. Gulf Intll Commercial Bank (Uk) reported 98,957 shares stake. Badgley Phelps & Bell has invested 2.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lone Pine Ltd Liability Company holds 5.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 466,511 shares. 1,307 were reported by Boys Arnold And. 651 were reported by Bouchey Financial Gru Limited. Waratah Advsrs reported 6,107 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Ltd Liability has 3.88% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cim Lc accumulated 5,392 shares.