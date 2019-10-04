Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Has Increased by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company; Bunge Limited (BG) Stock Price Rose While Whitebox Advisors Lowered Holding by $3.69 Million

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 572,133 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.87 million, down from 639,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55.6. About 15,606 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 12/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 12; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cash Used by Operations About $1.5B; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 06/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 6; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Raises Dividend to 50c Vs. 46c; 03/05/2018 – US soyabean sales to China halted by Trump trade rhetoric, says Bunge chief; 16/05/2018 – Bunge will export US soybeans to Argentina “if margins justify it” -CEO; 04/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 4; 23/03/2018 – BUNGE DIRECTOR ANDREAS FIBIG WON’T STAND FOR RE-ELECTION; 02/05/2018 – CHINA `VERY DELIBERATELY’ NOT BUYING U.S SOYBEANS: BUNGE CEO

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 261 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 771 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, up from 510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1726.68. About 401,301 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Kara Nortman Says Late-Stage Investors Are Always Looking at Amazon (Video); 19/03/2018 – Celebrity Fortnite gamer Ninja applauds Amazon’s ‘incredible play’ on Twitch; 07/05/2018 – Walmart poised to take on Amazon with $15bn bet on Indian ecommerce; 19/03/2018 – Despite his losses, Zuckerberg’s total net worth is still the fourth richest person in the world, behind Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Says Japan Fashion Sales to Speed Up as More Shop Online; 03/05/2018 – PetSmart’s Notes Set New Lows as Amazon Moves Into Pet Products; 05/03/2018 – ARLnow: Sources: Amazon Toured Crystal City and Rosslyn Last Week; 02/04/2018 – To Trump, It’s the `Amazon Washington Post.’ To Its Editor, That’s Baloney; 28/04/2018 – WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 2100 GMT/5 PM ET; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $2.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 524,228 shares to 989,600 shares, valued at $50.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 1.53 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 75.79% or $1.91 from last year’s $2.52 per share. BG’s profit will be $86.35 million for 22.79 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acropolis Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 18,730 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Nomura holds 40 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated reported 4,913 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Co has invested 0.13% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). D E Shaw And has 57,455 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Michigan-based Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gotham Asset Management Lc owns 97,710 shares. Principal Finance Gru, a Iowa-based fund reported 95,391 shares. Axa owns 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 6,699 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.93 million activity. $205,600 worth of stock was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of stock. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $1.05 million worth of stock. The insider HECKMAN GREGORY A bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00M.

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company, which manages about $30.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8,140 shares to 4,460 shares, valued at $732,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.