Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Has Boosted by Md Sass Investors Services Inc; Steelcase (SCS) Shareholder Venator Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Stake by $428,485

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 25,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 177,000 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03 million, up from 151,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 81,663 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, up from 2,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $20.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1843.82. About 1.77M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q EPS $3.27; 09/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Amazon backs Ecobee, Tencent bets on a used car marketplace, plus self-driving trucks; 10/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon ups the ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 billion; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog raids Amazon’s Tokyo office; 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates on Forbes 2018 richest billionaires list; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again; 19/04/2018 – Billionaire Bezos Made 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former executive alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business linked to competition from Amazon

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold SCS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 77.92 million shares or 3.70% more from 75.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 15,824 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of holds 0% or 21,800 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Management reported 48,248 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 271 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 32,630 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp has 54,669 shares. 2.44M are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Hillsdale invested in 0.08% or 45,900 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0.02% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 370,800 shares. Oakworth Capital has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 200 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 84,005 shares. 1.14 million are held by Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). 146,432 are held by First Advisors Limited Partnership.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 103 are owned by Cranbrook Wealth Limited. Peapack Gladstone Fin invested in 0.82% or 10,015 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 54,663 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Putnam Fl Mngmt holds 2.14% or 14,020 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 120,235 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Barton Invest invested in 46,208 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 22,148 shares. Meritage Gp Ltd Partnership invested 5.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,115 are held by Robecosam Ag. Old West Mgmt accumulated 250 shares. Moreover, Johnson Grp Incorporated has 1.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,247 shares. 456 were reported by Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Jag Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 4.04% or 18,911 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,762 shares.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $432.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) by 119,079 shares to 329,271 shares, valued at $15.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 334,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,933 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).