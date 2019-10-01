Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Has Boosted by Cognios Capital Llc; Hengehold Capital Management Holding in At&T (T) Has Increased by $391,215

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,578 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88M, up from 2,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Alphabet is a victim of its own success, while Amazon has nothing but upside; 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 29/03/2018 – Trump Criticizes Amazon, Says Online Retailer Pays ‘Little or No Taxes’ to State, Local Governments; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will raise the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 27/04/2018 – NUTANIX’S AMAZON CLOUD KILLER DELAYED BY ENGINEERING SNAGS; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Expand Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco; 01/05/2018 – Sen. Bernie Sanders jumps on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet, echoing President Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 11,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 78,421 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, up from 66,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 25.43 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T’S WASHINGTON STAFF HIRED TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN AFTER COHEN APPROACHED THEM; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’; 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $260.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industriesn V C (NYSE:LYB) by 8,556 shares to 7,161 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Com Usd1.00 (NYSE:CLX) by 11,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,312 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nadler Fincl Grp has 1,669 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.08% or 693,361 shares. Hyman Charles D invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ballentine Prtn Limited Com has invested 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Redwood Lc has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Walter & Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv has invested 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oppenheimer And invested in 33,270 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Moreover, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 1.6% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westend Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 17,603 shares. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,649 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Inc has 0.65% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Wealth Ptnrs Lc has invested 6.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sta Wealth Management Ltd holds 21,057 shares. Majedie Asset reported 3,234 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability owns 2.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 275,502 shares.