Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Has Boosted by Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc; Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Price Declined While Maplelane Capital Trimmed by $38.88 Million Its Holding

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 196 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,128 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.38 million, up from 12,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $28.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1922.19. About 3.20 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/05/2018 – Despite competition from e-commerce giant Amazon, Stitch Fix is committed to remaining independent, and doesn’t have any plans of a buyout; 31/03/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon, again, over U.S. postal rates; 07/03/2018 – Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases to offset rising shipping costs, sources say; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s Fire TV Cube has been rumored since last year; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved the Amazon.com subsidiary’s Sept. 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s Criticism of Amazon: It’s Personal; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 60.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 384,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 250,001 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.41M, down from 635,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $100.89. About 3.01 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. $306,330 worth of stock was sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11. $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Bruzzo Chris sold 12,000 shares worth $1.23 million.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

