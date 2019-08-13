Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Boosted by Private Wealth Advisors Inc; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder At Bancorp Cut Holding

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1786. About 132,282 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 19/03/2018 – Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 07/05/2018 – Retail is struggling but some say the booming beauty industry is ‘Amazon-proof’; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 29/04/2018 – Red, orange or blue? These are the colors of Amazon’s new colored Echo Dots; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS MOST UNITS SOLD IN 2017 WERE BY THIRD-PARTY SELLERS; 24/05/2018 – CBC WRITES TO AMAZON CEO OVER FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH CONCERNS

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 7,666 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 34,852 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, down from 42,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $343.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $107.46. About 330,909 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.06 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 174,539 shares to 512,043 shares, valued at $41.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 3,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Haverford Trust has 2.61% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hexavest holds 2.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1.58 million shares. Tennessee-based Moon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nomura Holdings invested in 71,308 shares. Amer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.77% or 10,066 shares. Strategic Fincl Svcs Inc reported 82,457 shares. Asset Management Gp invested in 2,702 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Gru Limited Liability Company reported 11,445 shares stake. Sumitomo Life Ins stated it has 92,035 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Parsons Capital Management Ri accumulated 145,861 shares. 127,031 are owned by First Citizens Comml Bank Comm. Whittier Tru holds 1.8% or 580,093 shares. Clark Estates New York owns 105,500 shares. Pl Advsr Lc holds 0.59% or 20,000 shares. 46,279 were accumulated by Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Group Public Ltd.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Forbes.com published: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.