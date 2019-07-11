Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Boosted by Cypress Capital Management Wy; D R Horton (DHI) Shareholder Cna Financial Has Cut Holding

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 65.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 376 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 952 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93 million shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Made Just 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS FULFILLMENT CENTER IN MISSOURI, ADDING 1.5K JOBS; 31/03/2018 – Trump Says Amazon’s `Post Office Scam’ Must Stop in Fresh Attack; 21/04/2018 – The folks at Amazon have been coming up with some pretty wild ideas for patents. Here’s a sampling; 09/03/2018 – ReconBob is a free plug-in available on Google Chrome for reviewing Amazon sellers; 30/05/2018 – This group of protestors is calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-IKEA Group’s new CFO to maintain investment drive through 2020; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $44.66. About 3.29 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American National Insurance Tx, Texas-based fund reported 29,070 shares. Cap Intl Limited Ca has invested 4.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zevin Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,356 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc invested 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). R G Niederhoffer Cap Mgmt owns 800 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,162 shares. Hartline Investment stated it has 6,042 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 2.88% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Asset Mngmt Group LP accumulated 2.86% or 49,634 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.49% or 16,412 shares. Horseman Management Ltd has invested 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atria Invests Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Garde Inc invested in 2,237 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Illinois-based Oak Ridge Limited Com has invested 2.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bender Robert And Assocs holds 7.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,066 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,217 shares to 131 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Moreover, Sfmg Lc has 0.1% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). M&T Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 59,009 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 150,768 shares. Hodges Cap stated it has 44,653 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 0% or 146 shares. Wafra accumulated 300,489 shares or 0.43% of the stock. West Oak Cap Llc reported 2,550 shares. Inv House Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 9,035 shares in its portfolio. Echo Street Mngmt Lc reported 1.41 million shares. Millennium Management Lc accumulated 0.13% or 2.04M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.09% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Paragon Cap Limited accumulated 7,432 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability invested in 10,296 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 183,805 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $327,034 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $120,589 were sold by Hewatt Michael W on Tuesday, February 12.