Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Boosted by Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc; Apache (APA) Market Valuation Declined While Elm Ridge Management Has Trimmed by $2.49 Million Its Stake

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $6.59 during the last trading session, reaching $1799.01. About 1.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Former Obama spokesman-turned-Amazon exec Jay Carney talks Trump White House, Chicago’s chances of landing HQ2; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Amazon has more than 100 million Prime members; 24/04/2018 – Volvo rolls out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta:; 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company; 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival; 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 73,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The hedge fund held 227,274 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, down from 300,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 930,756 shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Nam; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils Industry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 12/04/2018 – APACHE NAMES BEN RODGERS AS VP, TREASURY; 17/04/2018 – Apache Corporation – Making Holes; 19/03/2018 – Apache in New Credit Fact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5; 12/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of Ben Rodgers as Vice President, Treasury; 22/03/2018 – InfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 19/03/2018 – Correct: Apache in New Credit Pact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5; 09/04/2018 – Immuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs

More notable recent Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apache Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Apache Corporation (APA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) Is Yielding 3.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Apache Corporation’s (NYSE:APA) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,473 were accumulated by Patten Gp Incorporated Inc. Fil owns 2.29M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.01% or 5,396 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 863,366 shares. Missouri-based Atwood & Palmer Inc has invested 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Corecommodity Mngmt Lc invested in 45,184 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Fifth Third Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 15,046 shares. Da Davidson has invested 0.05% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) invested 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 568,716 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 1.28 million shares. Moreover, Commerce National Bank has 0.01% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Of Vermont reported 1,914 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $256,378 activity. The insider Meyer William Mark bought $51,840. On Friday, May 24 Ellis Juliet S bought $95,407 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 3,500 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Sends Users Dashing Toward Alexa – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Earnings: AMZN Stock Slides as Q2 Profit Below Outlook – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Trade Desk Stock Jumps on Partnership With Amazon – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. David R Rahn And Assoc stated it has 5.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0% or 190 shares. Psagot House Ltd has 2,545 shares. Cypress Funds Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 33,500 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp holds 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 17,500 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability invested in 31,274 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Com has invested 2.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Orca Management Ltd Liability reported 0.9% stake. Parkside Finance Comml Bank & Tru invested in 855 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Altimeter Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 8,000 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 7,905 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi stated it has 18,513 shares. Capital invested in 0.06% or 554 shares. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks invested in 0.86% or 26,975 shares.