Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Rose While Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Increased Stake by $2.19 Million; Sawgrass Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Nike Cl B. (NKE) by $1.81 Million as Stock Value Declined

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl B. (NKE) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 21,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 124,587 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49 million, down from 146,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl B. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $87.44. About 5.61 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 1,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,693 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.41 million, up from 94,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93 million shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Drug distributor and drugstore stocks rally after Amazon shelves plan to sell to hospitals; 19/03/2018 – Celebrity Fortnite gamer Ninja applauds Amazon’s ‘incredible play’ on Twitch; 02/04/2018 – Amazon fell after Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that Amazon was scamming the U.S. Postal Service; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers to AWS; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – NEW ZEALAND CUSTOMERS CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ELIGIBLE ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM UNITED STATES; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ belief in the power of training and educating employees is reflected in one of the company’s biggest employee initiatives – career choice. via @CNBCMakeIt

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 8,160 shares to 13,135 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTXS).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike on target with Women’s World Cup – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Atlanta-filmed ‘Stranger Things’ breaks Netflix record – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Big Questions Nike Will Answer for Investors This Week – The Motley Fool” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arizona wades into Nike ‘Betsy Ross’ controversy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Capital holds 0.32% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 23,341 shares. Ghp Advisors owns 4,695 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has 247,980 shares. Trustco Comml Bank N Y reported 2.3% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ashfield Capital Partners Lc owns 93,331 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 38,473 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Pioneer Fincl Bank N A Or holds 109,772 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.41% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Missouri-based Confluence Management has invested 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mai Mgmt holds 128,264 shares. 5,025 are held by Clean Yield Grp Inc. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Management has invested 1.43% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Menta Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.63% or 4,434 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Incorporated (Nb Ca) has invested 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). City reported 0.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 38,701 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Invesco invested 3.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prio Wealth Partnership accumulated 25,575 shares. Hills Bancorporation And holds 874 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Guild Invest has 348 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. 139 are owned by Ironwood Fincl Ltd. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability reported 4,187 shares. Middleton & Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,307 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott invested 1.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research holds 3.15% or 318,620 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp reported 3.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Amazon Is Liable for Faulty Products, Court Rules – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Amazon (AMZN) be Rite-Aid’s (RAD) Bandage? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Alibaba, Ctrip.com and Expedia – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Amazon Lost to Uber Eats on the Food Delivery Front? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00M and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2,327 shares to 338,109 shares, valued at $57.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.