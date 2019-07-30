Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Rose While Shellback Capital LP Lowered by $8.90 Million Its Position; As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Water Island Capital Has Lowered Stake

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $11.82 during the last trading session, reaching $1900.63. About 2.40M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video); 03/05/2018 – Common Sense: Amazon, the Elephant in the Antitrust Room; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive: Private Equity Firms Targeting Amazon Sellers; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON, ALPHABET TRADE PLACES AS NO. 2 MOST VALUABLE COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta:; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Testing the Feasibility of the DASH Cloud Intervention Using Amazon Alexa; 21/03/2018 – Elicina’s line of skin-restorative, moisturizing snail cream made from 80 percent snail mucin coming soon to Amazon.com; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%: Rising costs and labor shortage may prompt other online retailers to follow suit; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos dreams of a world with a trillion people living in space; 08/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue:

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 508,041 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 293,657 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Add Rent-A-Center to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Reaction History: RENT-A-CENTER, 50.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 5.5% Sensitive – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Things You Need to Know Ahead of Carter’s (CRI) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Repligen, Tandem Diabetes Care, Telephone and Data Systems, Sunoco and Rent-A-Center – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 5,161 shares to 16,968 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 598,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America De has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 17,203 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.03% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 70,658 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 646,759 shares. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.78M shares stake. Sei Investments Communication stated it has 33,096 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 1.17 million shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 454,981 are held by Ameriprise. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Morgan Stanley stated it has 693,237 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.26 million for 11.98 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 75.78 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $24.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc.