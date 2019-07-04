Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Rose While Glenview State Bank Trust Has Upped by $306,332 Its Holding; Klingenstein Fields & Co Upped Its Holding in Pfizer (PFE) as Stock Declined

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Amazon has already visited D-FW in HQ2 search, favors downtown Dallas; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Lumps From Trump, Buoys Postal Service; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Guru Michael Loeb Has a Plan to Fight Amazon (Video); 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG Al-enabled TVs; 23/05/2018 – Just In Time For Father’s Day: Children’s Book “Made For Me” Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher’s Weekly Bestsellers List; 16/03/2018 – Taha Kass-Hout, the former U.S. FDA chief health informatics officer, is joining Amazon’s experimental projects team led by former Google X boss Babak Parviz, according to a source; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE FOLLOWS AMAZON WITH ASSISTANT FEATURES FOR CHILDREN; 19/04/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TO MEET AMAZON, OTHER COS IN U.S; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES REVENUE $3,102 MLN VS $1,939 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Amazon admits Alexa is creepily laughing at people and is working on a fix. via @circuitbreaker

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 12,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 339,503 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, up from 326,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 9.33 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 15/05/2018 – FDA OK’S HOSPIRA’S RETACRIT TREATMENT FOR ANEMIA; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO WILL HOLD 25 PCT STAKE IN ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS; CO WILL BE REPRESENTED ON ALLOGENE’S BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital Management invested in 0.95% or 2.93M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 466,150 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 38,141 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Broderick Brian C accumulated 0.09% or 6,150 shares. The Kansas-based Kwmg Ltd Com has invested 0.64% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bailard Inc has 0.08% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Blackrock holds 0.85% or 445.91M shares. Reilly Finance Advisors Limited holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 278,442 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm accumulated 0.07% or 12,835 shares. Sabal Trust Communication reported 728,151 shares stake. Covington Cap Management accumulated 116,427 shares. Bancshares reported 184,861 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Hilltop Hldgs has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Loudon Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 69,905 shares or 2.49% of the stock.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 9,400 shares to 100,600 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 127,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,867 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.