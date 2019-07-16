Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Rose While Buckingham Asset Management Increased Stake by $409,400; Oppenheimer Asset Management Decreased Darling Ingredients (DAR) Position as Stock Declined

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 230 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,905 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, up from 7,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 25/04/2018 – Deloitte Named an Amazon Web Services Partner Network Launch Partner for AWS IoT Analytics; 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG AI-enabled TVs; 26/03/2018 – Cities, Left Out of Amazon’s Tax Collections, Want a Share; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods reportedly trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, slams it on taxes, shipping; 30/05/2018 – Bitglass 2018 Report: Cloud Security Adoption Trails Cloud Usage, Leaving Two Thirds of Organizations Vulnerable

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 16,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,153 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, down from 269,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.94. About 415,875 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 15.08% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 18,596 shares to 79,375 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $21,000 activity.

Analysts await Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 81.82% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DAR’s profit will be $32.95M for 24.93 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Darling Ingredients Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). American Group has 123,951 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc has invested 0.04% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Mackay Shields Ltd Com accumulated 16,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Proshare Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 468,101 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.02% or 64,878 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd invested in 0% or 13,799 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 19,700 shares in its portfolio. Overbrook Mngmt stated it has 12.48% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 245,507 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp stated it has 32,745 shares. Fisher Asset Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 2.48M shares.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 14,396 shares to 4,408 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 6,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,229 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VAW).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 17 shares. Kj Harrison And reported 2,175 shares. 5,034 are owned by D L Carlson Inv Grp Inc Inc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,474 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company reported 1,074 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 10.12% or 296,198 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company holds 1.55% or 2,789 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd holds 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,808 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 489 shares. 4,803 were reported by Hl Fin Limited Liability Co. Landscape Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management owns 0.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 605 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

