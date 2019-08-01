Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Telos Capital Management Lifted Holding by $350,660; Wade G W & Increased Position in Amgen (AMGN)

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 38.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 23,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 82,978 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76 million, up from 59,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.32B market cap company. The stock increased 5.74% or $10.13 during the last trading session, reaching $186.58. About 6.45M shares traded or 128.84% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,085 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 1,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $31.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1866.78. About 4.47M shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon is backing Ecobee, a smart thermostat company, just days after buying Ring; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment; 26/05/2018 – Good point made here: Trump is looking to save Chinese jobs by bailing out ZTE and costing US jobs by attacking Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect state sales taxes on products it sells directly in all 45 states that have a state sales tax; 27/05/2018 – Probes, Cyberattack Distract Atlanta as It Tries to Woo Amazon; 13/03/2018 – Spain’s Amazon workers call 2-day strike over wages, rights; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is offering to pass along discounts it gets on credit card fees to retailers if they use its payments; 02/04/2018 – AQUAhydrate Launches First Ever Military Ambassador Program to Inspire Family Fitness and Unity; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU says law enforcement agencies could use Amazon’s facial recognition technology to “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone.”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,139 are owned by Shelton Cap Mgmt. Etrade Management Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 17,375 are held by Brookmont Management. First United Bank & Trust holds 0.88% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 7,539 shares. Hbk Invests Lp, Texas-based fund reported 139,846 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.9% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 12,139 shares. Howard Cap owns 6,144 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Thomasville Bancshares reported 23,847 shares stake. Palladium Limited Liability Company accumulated 71,947 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 112,848 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,420 shares. Murphy reported 0.29% stake. First Bank & Trust Tru Of Newtown owns 0.15% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,905 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The Pennsylvania-based Armstrong Henry H Associates has invested 0.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 36,785 shares to 71,798 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 19,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,313 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 302,692 shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 5.94% or 678,132 shares. Oarsman Capital has invested 0.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 58,227 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Natixis holds 2.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 190,434 shares. Moreover, Ashfield Prns Ltd Com has 2.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shufro Rose & Com Ltd Liability Corporation owns 445 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 915,144 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth accumulated 0.4% or 492 shares. Whittier Trust Com holds 35,981 shares. 15,207 are owned by Sta Wealth Mgmt Lc. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 395 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 740 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Moreover, Family Mngmt has 2.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,777 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Lc has invested 2.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).