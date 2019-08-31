Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Tanaka Capital Management Has Increased Holding; State Street (STT) Holder Peloton Wealth Strategists Increased Position

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – @JimCramer: Warren Buffett’s aversion to iPhones might’ve kept him out of $AMZN, $GOOGL; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again; 15/05/2018 – SOROS ADDED VICI, JPM, AMZN, WFC, C IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers t; 03/04/2018 – Despite Wide Public Interest, Good Jobs First Study Finds Most Finalist Governments Hide their Amazon HQ2 Bids; 30/05/2018 – Bezos Says Amazon Should Pass Scrutiny Test With ‘Flying Colors’; 31/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Australia from its US site to avoid sales import tax; 28/03/2018 – Trump is determined to take down Amazon – and it could be terrible news for HQ2; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) The games will be bundled in Amazon’s Prime subscription service – but free on Amazon’s Twitch; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 395.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 17,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $51.31. About 2.48 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B; 06/03/2018 – STATE STREET – DEVELOPED & BEGUN LICENSING SUITE OF RULES-BASED INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, OR INVESTABLE INDICES, FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental Impact; 07/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS NAMES SUE THOMPSON AS HEAD OF; 20/03/2018 – US Financial 15 Split Corp.: Preferred Dividend Declared; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First-Quarter of 2017; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP STT.N – OUTLOOK GIVEN IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY IS STILL OPERATIVE -CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Operating Basis Return On Equity 12.8%

Since July 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $194,985 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM) by 8,300 shares to 23,250 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $33.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,370 shares to 2,051 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.