Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Summit Asset Management Raised Holding by $345,514; Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Increases Stake in Hologic (HOLX)

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 71,525 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 60,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.46. About 1.20 million shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with; 19/04/2018 – HOLX CITES HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES VS THOSE TREATED W/ MINERVA; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Rev $789.3M; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE® LASER FOR NON-INVASIVE BODY CONTOURING (LIPOLYSIS) OF THE BACK, INNER AND OUTER THIGHS, AND UNDER THE CHIN; 27/04/2018 – Leading Women’s Health Company Hologic Features Its Innovative Suite of Products at 2018 American College of Obstetricians and; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Treated with Minerva; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated lmager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 43.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 194 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon’s Facial Recognition Fans Big Brother Fears; 26/04/2018 – KIRO 7: Local bikini barista chain is subject of new Amazon Prime Video reality show, the story coming up; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos confirms plans to spend his billions like a Bond villain; 22/03/2018 – Sixth Continent Integrates Amazon Pay; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 07/05/2018 – According to one analyst, Amazon could get big enough to take 10% of all retail sales by 2020; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An IMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The IMDb Show”

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trade of the Day: Amazon Stock Is Primed for a Bounce Trade – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwi Mngmt Lp invested in 80,000 shares or 3.73% of the stock. Wellcome Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome owns 3.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 136,000 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.54 million shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 1,062 shares. Beach Counsel Incorporated Pa accumulated 12,810 shares. Ems Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 6.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Brandywine Managers Limited Liability has 0.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealthquest owns 586 shares. Finemark National Bank holds 0.78% or 7,494 shares. Bangor Comml Bank owns 858 shares. United Kingdom-based Artemis Mgmt Llp has invested 1.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Puzo Michael J has 0.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Pinnacle Limited has invested 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com holds 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 25,270 shares. Moreover, Tompkins Corporation has 0.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,708 shares.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elililly&Co (NYSE:LLY) by 20,499 shares to 215,531 shares, valued at $27.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamresearch (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,354 shares, and cut its stake in Ciscosystems (NASDAQ:CSCO).