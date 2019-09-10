Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Sonata Capital Group Has Decreased Stake; Starbucks (SBUX) Stake Held by Salem Investment Counselors Inc

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 3.00 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – VIKING REDUCED AMZN, ECA, NTES, NFLX, V IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Amazon has more than 100 million Prime members; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for fourth time in a week; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO RAISE PRIME SUBSCRIPTION PRICE TO $119 FROM $99 IN US; 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Studies Body Sizes to Get That Perfect Clothing Fit; 11/05/2018 – Canadian Grocer: Amazon launches Prime-exclusive pet care private label; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS; 30/05/2018 – Bezos Says Amazon Should Pass Scrutiny Test With ‘Flying Colors’

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 31,725 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 25,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $94.16. About 5.61 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Comp Sales Growth at Low End of 3%-5% View; 18/04/2018 – Big League Politics: EXCLUSIVE: All Of Starbucks’ Official Race Experts Worked For George Soros; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker-than-expected China sales; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors; 09/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Deal Neutral for Nestle’s Rating; Operating Performance, Prudent M&A Critical; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: Curriculum to Be Designed by Nationally Recognized Experts and Will Be Available for Other Companies to Use; 27/04/2018 – Johnson was praised for his swift response, which included flying to meet the two men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $134.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baltimore has 2.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 6.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wespac Advisors Llc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pathstone Family Office Ltd has 2,781 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Moreover, Saturna Capital has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,866 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4,526 shares or 3.68% of all its holdings. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset has 642 shares. Lee Danner Bass invested in 1.68% or 8,564 shares. Intrust State Bank Na, Kansas-based fund reported 4,025 shares. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson holds 1,100 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. 1.62 million are owned by American Century Companies. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Incorporated Ma reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Howard holds 19,195 shares. Brown Lc has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.53 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Online Advertising Could Move the Needle for Amazon Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: Advertising Strong Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon program to donate unsold products – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CrowdStrike Wows Analysts With Execution: ‘Difficult Not To Be Impressed’ – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 72,704 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt owns 40,576 shares. Cordasco Fincl Networks accumulated 575 shares. 12,447 are held by Leisure Capital Mgmt. B Riley Wealth Inc holds 11,326 shares. 358,360 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. South Texas Money invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Payden And Rygel stated it has 261,400 shares. 90.99 million are owned by Vanguard Group Inc. Atlanta Mgmt Company L L C reported 601,491 shares. 3,975 were reported by Wespac Advsrs Ltd. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation reported 690,979 shares. Destination Wealth owns 2,469 shares. Mig Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 3,776 shares.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,198 shares to 14,384 shares, valued at $17.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,600 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Starbucks, Dunkin’ and McDonald’s – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Luckin Coffee, a Starbucks Rival, Sees Shares Spike in IPO – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: Itâ€™s Time to Short Starbucks Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.