Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Pointstate Capital LP Boosted by $22.33 Million Its Position; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Boosted Stake in Motorola Solutions (MSI) by $304,992 as Stock Rose

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 67.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 12,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 31,044 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.28M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1786.37. About 3.47M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Amazon CTO: Voice Assistants Are a ‘Game-Changer’ in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Squeeze Suppliers to Curb Losses in Price Wars; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 30/04/2018 – NBC12 WWBT Richmond: #BREAKING: Multiple fire crews are battling a blaze at the Amazon center in Dinwiddie; 28/03/2018 – White House Says No Policy Change on Amazon Being Considered; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump is wrong about Amazon on all counts; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON ISN’T ON A `LEVEL PLAYING FIELD’; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Has Massive Expansion Plans for Seattle, Let Alone HQ2; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Vows To Include Females, Minorities In Board Search — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Axios: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 136,870 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82 million, up from 134,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $174.01. About 800,392 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 22/03/2018 – Avigilon Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition by Motorola Solutions; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Germany’s Brandenburg State Selects Motorola TETRA Radios; 08/03/2018 – 9to5Google: Rumors of Motorola layoffs swirl as future of Moto Z line potentially in jeopardy; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON COMMENTS ON PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What’s Driving Our $165 Price Estimate For Motorola Solutions? – Forbes” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Motorola discloses pricing for debt tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Motorola Solutions Acquires WatchGuard, Inc., Leader in Mobile Video for Public Safety – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Jaguar Gets Crushed While Motorola Comes Back Into Style – Motley Fool” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon To Spend $700 Million To Retrain One-Third Of U.S. Workforce – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “XPO Posts Lower Second-Quarter Revenue, Scales Back Top-Line For Year – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fourth annual Prime Day kicks off – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These 6 SPDR ETFs and Amazon Tell Me the Rally Is Over – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

