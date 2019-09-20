Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Optimum Investment Advisors Lifted Its Holding; Aew Capital Management LP Increased Position in Caretrust Reit (CTRE) as Share Price Declined

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 207 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58M, up from 2,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $26.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1795.11. About 3.46 million shares traded or 6.67% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/03/2018 – Eugene Kim: Scoop: Amazon employees have mixed feelings about Connections, the daily Q&A program rolled out company-wide last A; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time S-T IDR of ‘F1’ to Amazon; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 19/03/2018 – John Oliver’s spoof book about Mike Pence’s bunny pushed Comey’s book out of the top spot on Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is moving into blockchain with a new partnership; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Plan to Sell Drugs to Hospitals — CNBC

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 394,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.07M, up from 785,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 718,655 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 215,200 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $233.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rlj Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 123,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY).

