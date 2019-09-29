Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Nine Masts Capital LTD Trimmed Holding by $21.58 Million; Kames Capital Plc Lifted Its Eog Resources (EOG) Stake by $329,127 as Stock Declined

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 94.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 11,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 606 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Amazon’s board has recommended that shareholders reject the proposal; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS `EXPECTS TO BE SCRUTINIZED’; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Gartner, Exits Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Exceeds 100 Million Prime Subscribers; 30/05/2018 – Raleigh Tops List in One Ranking for Amazon’s New Home: Map; 30/05/2018 – TOTAL TOTF.PA SAYS LATEST OBSERVATIONS BY IBAMA ON EXPLORATION PROJECT AT THE MOUTH OF THE AMAZON ARE IN NO WAY A REJECTION OF THIS PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – New Yorker: Amazon Apologizes for Shipping Ten Thousand Copies of Comey’s Book to White House; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Amazon Go Execs Talk Cashier-less Stores; 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 28/05/2018 – Indian traders’ group files objection to Walmart-Flipkart deal

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 3,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 746,569 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.57 million, up from 743,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 3.02M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baillie Gifford And owns 4.45M shares. American Comml Bank invested in 3.47% or 5,815 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Grp has 3.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.82% or 7,890 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 1.18% or 104,408 shares. Rnc Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rothschild & Co Asset Mgmt Us Inc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30,947 shares. 2,177 are held by Capital City Trust Fl. Capital Wealth Planning Llc invested in 0.31% or 2,274 shares. Friess Associates Ltd Com invested in 17,217 shares. C V Starr And Company Incorporated owns 1,500 shares. Bouchey Financial Grp holds 651 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H And reported 54,683 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 1,877 shares. Gulf Int State Bank (Uk) accumulated 98,957 shares.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 14,500 shares to 32,600 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 41,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinduoduo Inc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 282,857 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has 0.09% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 116,428 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 183,734 shares stake. 822 are owned by Webster Retail Bank N A. Reaves W H And Co holds 0.51% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 173,083 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp invested in 34 shares or 0% of the stock. Finemark State Bank Tru holds 0.31% or 59,000 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Asset Mgmt has 1.37% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 66,280 shares. Heritage Mngmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 29,376 shares. Da Davidson & Co owns 12,465 shares. 31,774 were reported by Daiwa Group. Gideon Capital Advisors reported 0.08% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Grisanti Lc holds 1.65% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 32,443 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested 0.24% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Gagnon Ltd Liability Com holds 3,483 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 146,228 shares to 978,996 shares, valued at $46.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Company by 40,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,287 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).