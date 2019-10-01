Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Evermay Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding by $386,172; Gabelli Funds Cut Its Holding in Curtiss Wright (CW) as Shares Rose

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 204 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,887 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 3,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon hikes Prime subscription price to $119 a year, straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 06/04/2018 – Trump hit Amazon over taxes, but his online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS SAYS EXCEEDED 100M PAID PRIME MEMBERS; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 27/03/2018 – Amazon strikes distribution deal with France’s Casino; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is offering to pass along discounts it gets on credit card fees to retailers if they use its payments; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 15/05/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Big Showdown With Seattle; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game-changer; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 22.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 132,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The institutional investor held 457,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.10 million, down from 589,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $129.37. About 102,967 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT TO UTILIZE $50M IN REPATRIATED FOREIGN CASH TO; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q EPS 98c; 23/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference; 30/04/2018 – Ontic Acquires New Product Line from Curtiss-Wright Controls Electronic Systems; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.41B-$2.45B; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.34 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.7 per share. CW’s profit will be $78.62M for 17.58 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual EPS reported by Curtiss-Wright Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.16% negative EPS growth.

