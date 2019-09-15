Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Chemung Canal Trust Company Boosted by $575,472 Its Stake; Autodesk (ADSK) Market Valuation Declined While Shannon River Fund Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 50,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.58 million, down from 207,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $153.48. About 1.47M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 304 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,086 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84 million, up from 2,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon: Exceeded 100 Million Paid Prime Members Globally in 2017; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multi-billion dollar contract: White House; 16/04/2018 – Drug & pharmacy stocks spike after sources tell CNBC that Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products; 01/05/2018 – Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services; 09/05/2018 – Amazon said in its quarterly report that AWS has at least $12.4 billion in backlog revenue, the first time its disclosed that metric; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMOUNTS AVAILABLE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM MAY BE REBORROWED; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, give me cake: Amazon Echo is to sponsor hit UK TV show ‘The Great British Bake Off’; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: Service Available for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo Cars; 01/05/2018 – Oath Selects AWS as Its Preferred Public Cloud Provider

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.15 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Co Ma holds 907,081 shares. Quantbot Techs LP holds 0.76% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 46,759 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.04% stake. Brinker Capital Inc holds 60,747 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust has invested 0.19% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). First Trust Advsr Lp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Everence Cap Management reported 4,626 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,473 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hrt Llc reported 55,957 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi holds 0.09% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,582 shares. Jfs Wealth has 26 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Incorporated reported 4,974 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 118,000 shares to 217,100 shares, valued at $15.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc by 157,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardlytics Inc.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03 million for 93.59 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Autodesk to Present at Citi Global Technology Conference – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Autodesk Stock Is Tumbling After the Company Issued a Cautious Forecast – Barron’s” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bull trims Autodesk estimates on tough comps – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 13,026 shares to 14,342 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 24,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,106 shares, and cut its stake in Sector Spdr (XLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Private Ocean Limited Liability Com has invested 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nine Masts has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farmers Savings Bank invested in 0.14% or 144 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc reported 2,027 shares. Barr E S & holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,339 shares. Cadinha & Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Somerville Kurt F accumulated 3,221 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt Corp has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Btim owns 986 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has 160,122 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. 7,999 were accumulated by Bender Robert And Assocs. Ami Invest Inc has 0.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sabal Trust stated it has 156 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corp invested in 2.24% or 5.00 million shares. 2,000 are owned by Highvista Strategies Limited.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon bull sees international Prime potential – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon News: Why AMZN Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.