Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Carret Asset Management Lifted Position by $736,377; Cummins (CMI) Holder Peregrine Asset Advisers Decreased Its Position as Share Price Declined

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 389 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39 million, up from 1,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $31.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.84. About 3.68M shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Cummins (CMI) by 45.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 14,893 shares as the company's stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 17,672 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03 million, down from 32,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Cummins for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $25.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $163.7. About 1.01 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $629.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,145 shares to 57,763 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $192.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 34,450 shares to 68,427 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.91M for 10.66 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1.