Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Broderick Brian C Boosted Stake by $592,740; Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Comgest Global Investors Sas Increased Stake

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 76.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 333 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $11.48 during the last trading session, reaching $1812.06. About 2.03 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/04/2018 – More than half of respondents in a new LendEDU survey said yes to the idea of using an Amazon-created cryptocurrency for purchases on the site; 26/04/2018 – Amazon raises US Prime price by 20%; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 04/04/2018 – Zadara Expands Enterprise Storage-as-a-Service Coverage in Paris, Teaming With Amazon Web Services and Equinix; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 25/04/2018 – Amazon collects as much data on us as any of the other platforms. But it solves real problems for users, earning their trust; 15/03/2018 – Japan Antitrust Watchdog Probes Amazon–Again; 18/04/2018 – Roskomnadzor’s head Alexander Zharov said it had blocked 18 sub-networks and a significant number of IP-addresses belonging to Google and Amazon

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 310,376 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.14M, up from 298,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $277.05. About 1.05M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot And Incorporated Ma owns 258 shares. New England & Retirement Group holds 2,066 shares. Concourse Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8.19% stake. Finance Advisory Grp invested in 418 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Texas-based South Texas Money Mngmt has invested 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested 6.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Headinvest Lc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 60,868 are held by Foxhaven Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corp holds 84,414 shares. Blume Cap holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 765 shares. Waters Parkerson & Comm Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Capital Impact Advsr Limited Liability reported 5,254 shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Lc has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Co Dc, a -based fund reported 1,729 shares. Concorde Asset Lc owns 836 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 26,452 shares to 41,315 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru has 3.27M shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 62,976 shares stake. Profund Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com owns 1.43% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 166,570 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi stated it has 32,538 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company reported 1,600 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation has 0.04% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,260 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri accumulated 16,450 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 22.45 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.25% stake. Trust Company Of Vermont invested in 11,238 shares. Glynn Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.24% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.21% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).