Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Athena Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $665,620; Altrinsic Global Advisors Holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Cut by $758,714 as Shares Declined

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – CITY COUNCIL’S “HOSTILE APPROACH AND RHETORIC” FORCES AMAZON TO QUESTION ITS GROWTH IN SEATTLE – STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Amazon has assembled the biggest lobbying team of any technology company in Washington…; 25/04/2018 – Mint: Flipkart-Walmart deal on track, but Amazon remains a contender; 02/04/2018 – Five must-watch videos: Demoing the original iPhone, Musk’s new venture, and Trump’s Amazon feud; 27/04/2018 – In the first quarter, Amazon controlled one-third of the market for cloud infrastructure services, according to Synergy Research Group; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys out Novartis in $13 bln consumer healthcare shake-up; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook, Google and Amazon in talks to lease Park Tower, one of S.F.’s last empty; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Announces New Tucson Fulfillment Center

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 68,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 2.68 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.69M, down from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 2.20M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 27/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV); 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 18/05/2018 – A day behind the scenes of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ TV’s biggest celebrity dance competition; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND TV SHOPPING CHANNEL; 23/03/2018 – Mexico regulator decides in Televisa’s favor on pay TV question -company; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO DECIDE ON CABLE UNIT SPIN OFF THIS YR: ANGOITIA; 27/04/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says considering cable division spin-off; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING SPINNING OFF CABLE SEGMENT: ANGOITIA; 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers – TV

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 178,660 shares to 661,097 shares, valued at $47.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 347,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 888,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (NYSE:ETV) by 25,000 shares to 356,192 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 9,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).