Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Altavista Wealth Management Increased Stake; Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Dana Investment Advisors Increased Its Stake by $16.22 Million as Stock Value Rose

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 193.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 195,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 296,281 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.64 million, up from 100,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $84.72. About 5.08M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 17/05/2018 – U.N. staff on way to Congo to get experimental Ebola vaccine; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Has Been Exploring Options for Consumer Health Unit; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN JAPAN; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 305 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 2,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $21.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1797.98. About 2.19 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 27/04/2018 – Tech Rises After Amazon Earnings – Tech Roundup; 13/04/2018 – Olorunnipa on Trump’s Amazon Attack (Audio); 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS MOST UNITS SOLD IN 2017 WERE BY THIRD-PARTY SELLERS; 30/04/2018 – Augmented Reality Developer Streem Names Liz Pearce as CRO, Bringing Startup, Amazon and Google Experience; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has made a formal offer to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, CNBC affiliate CNBC TV-18 reported Wednesday, citing sources; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying post office loses billions serving retailer; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer Outreach; 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Advantage has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Noesis Cap Mangement has 0% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corporation Mi holds 0.03% or 1,100 shares. Everett Harris And Ca has 64,939 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Limited accumulated 15,810 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.37% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). F&V Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 3.86% or 81,223 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.79% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 3.59 million shares. Atlas Browninc stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wafra Inc invested 1.12% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mackay Shields Limited Co has 0.38% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0.03% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Harvey Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.1% stake. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Btim Corp reported 0.7% stake.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 16,082 shares to 231,288 shares, valued at $38.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,206 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (JKD).

