Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Wunderlich Securities Has Raised Its Stake by $806,340 as Market Value Declined; As Leggett & Platt (LEG) Shares Rose, Loudon Investment Management Has Upped by $544,950 Its Position

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 56.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 12,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 35,814 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 22,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 23,368 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG)

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 453 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,436 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46 million, up from 5,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $864.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $13.84 during the last trading session, reaching $1747.99. About 174,315 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – LEGO TO PARTNER WITH AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE ON DUPLO PRODUCT; 19/05/2018 – Columbus Biz First: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 30/05/2018 – JetSweep Achieves Advanced Consulting Partner Status in Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: REAL ISSUES W/ AMAZON, NOT THE ONES TRUMP GOING AFTER; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may make an offer to buy Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. via @cnbctech; 12/03/2018 – Senator Chuck Schumer says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon:; 28/03/2018 – CNBC: President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at the annual MARS conference

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMZN, GOOGL, BA, NIO – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trump Orders Postal Carriers To Search, Refuse All Deliveries Of Fentanyl From China – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Powershares Qqq Tr by 3,964 shares to 35,397 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr Pshs Cs 130/30 (CSM) by 9,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,880 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scge LP reported 5.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 4,768 shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated holds 0.08% or 113 shares in its portfolio. Crystal Rock Cap Mngmt stated it has 2,380 shares. Aldebaran holds 3,508 shares or 4.39% of its portfolio. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 2.82% or 1,736 shares. Johnson Counsel stated it has 10,264 shares. Armistice Limited Co has 4,000 shares. Cornerstone Capital reported 0.76% stake. Victory Capital Incorporated has 54,963 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 143 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ledyard Retail Bank holds 1.68% or 7,153 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 0.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). United Automobile Association has invested 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Speece Thorson Inc owns 334,063 shares or 3.88% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd stated it has 212,462 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 869,610 shares. Franklin holds 0% or 38,667 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 1,460 shares stake. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 1.84 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. Regions Finance Corp holds 0.01% or 26,601 shares. City Hldgs Co owns 881 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 12,336 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 11,051 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). 257,627 are owned by Victory Cap. Brinker Capital Inc reported 2,882 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.02% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).