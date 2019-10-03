Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Wms Partners Has Lifted Holding; Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Position by $2.42 Million as Stock Value Declined

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 284 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48M, up from 2,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1714.31. About 2.09M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – PetSmart’s Notes Set New Lows as Amazon Moves Into Pet Products; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 22/03/2018 – Sixth Continent Integrates Amazon Pay; 27/03/2018 – Response Mag: Whole Foods Stores May Become Amazon Delivery Centers; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos instead of PowerPoints; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represe; 19/03/2018 – A Squad of Dotcom Survivors Battles Jeff Bezos in India

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 8,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 34,486 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.60M, down from 43,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $242.13. About 283,814 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC SAYS FY UK SYSTEM SALES UP 8.6 PCT; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – 65-75 UK STORE OPENINGS EXPECTED IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – KXLY Spokane: Domino’s Pizza will now deliver to outdoor locations; 07/03/2018 – Domino’s® and the National Fire Protection Association to Deliver Fire Safety Messages to Homes Across the Country; 17/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Target Price Cut 125 to A$42.47/Share by Credit Suisse; 26/04/2018 – Appetite for Domino’s Pizza grows. The company posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday; 09/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Announces Refinancing Transaction

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $406.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 69,715 shares to 632,628 shares, valued at $94.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,248 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp owns 91,872 shares. Cap Management has invested 2.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 15,839 are held by Birinyi Associates. Westover Advsr Limited invested in 2.3% or 2,460 shares. Alkeon Capital Management Limited stated it has 205,348 shares. Barnett & Com accumulated 0.08% or 72 shares. Staley Capital Advisers holds 0.76% or 5,409 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zebra Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 151 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 403 shares. Oakworth, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,794 shares. Dodge Cox invested in 530 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based Rothschild Corporation Il has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Asset Strategies has invested 1.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $83.55M for 29.38 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $191.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,535 shares to 60,315 shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Latam Airls Group S A (NYSE:LFL) by 53,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold DPZ shares while 134 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 2.44% less from 38.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Grp Llc stated it has 1,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 6,848 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd holds 83,691 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Cambridge Rech Advisors Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Pictet Asset has 0.09% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 639 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 185,752 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Raymond James Ser Advisors Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 21 shares or 0% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 2,400 shares. Assetmark holds 60,012 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 1,200 were accumulated by Nomura Holding. Fmr Ltd reported 654,075 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).