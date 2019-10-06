Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Wills Financial Group Has Boosted Position by $380,493 as Stock Declined; Entergy (ETR) Holder Van Eck Associates Lowered Position as Share Price Rose

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 14,595 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 17,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $118.77. About 1.10M shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 22/05/2018 – GLOBAL NUCLEAR FUEL AWARDED $250 MILLION-PLUS CONTRACT TO FUEL ENTERGY NUCLEAR BOILING WATER REACTORS; 19/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Scalise: Entergy News Means LA Families Win Twice with Tax Reform; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP: REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA CAPITAL l OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q EPS 73c; 20/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Provides Burns & McDonnell Notice to Proceed as EPC Contractor for New Orleans Power Station; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Entergy; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENTERGY’S ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 STILL IN OUTAGE: NRC; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 201 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,748 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, up from 1,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Atlanta and San Francisco; 22/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: ‘Hey Alexa,’ never mind: Uber CEO rescinds hiring of highly ranked Amazon executive; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 22/05/2018 – ACLU: Police using Amazon’s facial recognition tool could pose a ‘grave threat’ to communities; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Launches ‘Answers by Cigna’ Skill for Amazon Alexa; 16/03/2018 – Market in ‘Hurry to Discount’ Amazon Rivals, Says NYU’s Galloway (Video); 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet is paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 36,917 shares to 229,001 shares, valued at $10.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Ltd by 3,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (NYSE:CLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold ETR shares while 156 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 164.24 million shares or 3.93% more from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S&Co holds 0.1% or 8,616 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 941,258 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 2,173 shares. Crow Point Lc holds 115,000 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 369 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 2.82 million shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.03% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 1.01M shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research accumulated 130,721 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 12,366 shares. Churchill Corporation owns 8,321 shares. Moreover, Sun Life has 0.15% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings invested in 0.01% or 10,839 shares. Bp Public Limited invested in 19,000 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 112,500 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 2,802 shares.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 EPS, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $451.15 million for 13.08 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Natl Comml Bank Of Newtown stated it has 181 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 7,500 are owned by Cooperman Leon G. Nuwave Investment Ltd invested 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Legacy Capital Prtnrs Inc accumulated 2.36% or 2,805 shares. Of Vermont owns 14,640 shares. Moreover, Macroview Inv Llc has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited holds 0.15% or 997 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Capital holds 0% or 97 shares. Cambridge Advsr Incorporated holds 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 123 shares. Origin Asset Management Llp accumulated 2.26% or 10,727 shares. Newfocus Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moneta Group Incorporated Advsr reported 308 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Page Arthur B owns 948 shares. Duncker Streett Co has 0.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,180 shares. Exchange owns 4,528 shares.