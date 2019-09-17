Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Wespac Advisors Trimmed Stake; Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lowered Its Position in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $322,500 as Share Value Rose

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc sold 6,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 14,829 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $754,000, down from 21,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 1.99M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN

Wespac Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 85.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc sold 1,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 312 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $591,000, down from 2,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $8.32 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.16. About 702,874 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – NBC12 WWBT Richmond: #BREAKING: Multiple fire crews are battling a blaze at the Amazon center in Dinwiddie; 10/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Amazon Alexa Learns Follow-Up Mode For Back-To-Back User Input, More Natural Conversation; 30/03/2018 – Will Trump mount an anti-trust case against Amazon?; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 30/05/2018 – TOTAL TOTF.PA SAYS LATEST OBSERVATIONS BY IBAMA ON EXPLORATION PROJECT AT THE MOUTH OF THE AMAZON ARE IN NO WAY A REJECTION OF THIS PROJECT; 30/03/2018 – Wake Up Call: Amazon Fires Akin Gump, Squire Patton Boggs Lobbyists; 14/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon to open cashierless stores in Chicago, San Francisco; 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG AI-enabled TVs; 08/05/2018 – Spherix CEO, Anthony Hayes, Set to Appear Live on Cheddar TV Interview to Take Place From the Floor of the NYSE on May 9th 12:50 p.m; 31/05/2018 – Audible Announces the Minetta Lane Theatre as Its Creative Home for Live Productions in New York

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $134.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,257 shares to 5,275 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 35,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon Needs Workers: The “New” Modern Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can AMZN Stock Hit $2,600 on One-Day Prime Shipping? – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart’s $98 Delivery Subscription Could Take on Amazon and Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 123,743 shares. Coatue Mngmt Lc owns 271,083 shares or 4.34% of their US portfolio. Timber Creek Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,992 shares or 6.09% of all its holdings. Contravisory Invest Incorporated owns 41 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 13,889 shares. Dillon And Associate Inc has 898 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com has 2.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 75,989 shares. Kistler has invested 0.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,060 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 2.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thomas White Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 1,311 shares. 6,980 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa stated it has 165,121 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Boston Advisors Limited Liability owns 18,361 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Co holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,432 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.70 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons the Best of the Coca-Cola Stock Rally May Be Over – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66M and $229.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 6,175 shares to 17,975 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 8,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).