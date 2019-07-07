Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Wallington Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding; Bainco International Investors Has Lowered Its Holding in Honeywell Intl Com (HON) by $460,412

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 1,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,656 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, up from 3,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon Poised to Pass Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 29/03/2018 – Tech Today: Amazon Trumped Again, Tesla Shootout, Buying Spotify — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Boston Will Win Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes, Says A.I. System Aiera — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Amazon raises US Prime price by 20%; 26/04/2018 – Amazon failed to disrupt the prescription drug business with Drugstore.com. Could a second try succeed?; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 22/03/2018 – “Leupold’s Fresh Tracks with Randy Newberg” Moves to Amazon Prime Video; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 12/04/2018 – Trump, Having Denounced Amazon’s Shipping Deal, Orders Review of Postal Service; 22/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: ‘Hey Alexa,’ never mind: Uber CEO rescinds hiring of highly ranked Amazon executive

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 2,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,387 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, down from 92,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.59. About 1.14 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.22 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 5,170 shares to 90,825 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc Com by 12,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 60,268 shares. Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 0.4% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pacific Glob Investment Company has 0.69% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 19,542 shares. Carlson Cap Lp invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 16,710 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 116,463 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership owns 6,847 shares. 37,237 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prns Limited. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0.11% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Alyeska Investment Gp Ltd Partnership invested in 762,913 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Hyman Charles D holds 0.54% or 32,799 shares. Gabalex Capital Limited Liability owns 250,000 shares or 11.48% of their US portfolio. Dupont reported 89,429 shares stake. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 12,839 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coe Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Los Angeles Equity reported 318,620 shares. Baxter Bros holds 561 shares. Southeast Asset invested in 0.13% or 264 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 3.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 242,653 are owned by Stifel Corporation. Field Main Bank & Trust, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,622 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 1,095 shares. Sarasin & Ptnrs Llp owns 63,160 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. Firsthand Cap Management accumulated 6,000 shares or 3.98% of the stock. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 5.35 million shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability holds 2.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 10,898 shares. F&V Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 450 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Llc stated it has 43,671 shares. Marsico Cap Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 6.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).