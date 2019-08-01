Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Vulcan Value Partners Lifted Stake by $100.70 Million; Prudential Finl (PRU) Holding Raised by Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 6,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 78,880 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, up from 72,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.10% or $10.23 during the last trading session, reaching $91.08. About 7.30 million shares traded or 312.37% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGlM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 30/04/2018 – Two Massachusetts youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – New York students Helena Zimmerman of Purchase and Hailey Richman of Long Island City named among America’s top 10 youth volunt; 30/04/2018 – Two Tennessee youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Paloma Rambana of Tallahassee, Florida named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Oregon youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 29/05/2018 – LESTON WELSH JOINS PRUDENTIAL GROUP INSURANCE AS HEAD OF DISABILITY AND ABSENCE MANAGEMENT; 19/03/2018 – PGIM Real Estate Finance and NYSTRS provide $1.1 billion loan for nationwide industrial portfolio; 30/04/2018 – Two Texas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 12/03/2018 – Prudential Provides $152 Million to Refinance Canada Solar Farms

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 56,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 310,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.11M, up from 254,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.51 million shares traded or 17.27% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 25/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s AI Scare, Encrypted Phones, A ‘Lost’-Inspired Startup — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Indiewire: Amazon Is Spending as Much as $500 Million on Its `Lord of the Rings’ Series – Report; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- FROM WEDNESDAY, PRIME MEMBER BENEFITS EXPAND TO ADDITIONAL 121 WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES ACROSS 12 STATES, INCLUDING COLORADO AND TEXAS; 07/03/2018 – Blockchain Technology Disrupting a Rapidly Growing Listing of Industries and Human Capital Services; 13/04/2018 – Olorunnipa on Trump’s Amazon Attack (Audio); 20/03/2018 – Malay Mail: Amazon is said to squeeze suppliers to curb losses in price wars; 31/05/2018 – Analyst: Owning Washington Post makes Bezos target of Trump, and that’s ‘not the greatest’ for Amazon investors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.14% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Perkins Coie Trust holds 0.02% or 476 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt holds 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 250 shares. Btc Management Inc holds 0.95% or 64,830 shares in its portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 20,845 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 410,177 shares. Twin Capital Inc accumulated 0.07% or 16,450 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.19% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Renaissance Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,981 shares. Aviva Public Lc reported 0.25% stake. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 0.02% or 70,000 shares in its portfolio. Gabalex Management Ltd Llc owns 9.29% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 350,000 shares. Orca Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.87% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Fincl Svcs Corporation accumulated 459 shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv invested in 224,178 shares.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,256 shares to 2,809 shares, valued at $889,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 410,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,473 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 47,053 shares to 405,967 shares, valued at $476.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4.64 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).

