Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Vista Capital Partners Has Upped Stake by $832,572; Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Stock Value Rose While Piedmont Investment Advisors Boosted Its Position

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 15/04/2018 – PARTNER IN COLLABORATION WITH AMAZON PRIME VIDEO IN ISRAEL; 05/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Eyeing Checking-Account Venture (Video); 15/05/2018 – Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that Seattle city revenue growth over the last 7 years “far outpaces the Seattle population increase over the same time period. The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem; 10/04/2018 – Perfecto Supports Next-Generation Digital Engagement with Addition of Continuous Testing for Amazon Fire TV; 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity; 06/03/2018 – @Amazon’s move into banking could be a game changer for online shoppers; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 23/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems to return to profit in 2020 – CEO; 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 105,892 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76 million, up from 99,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.81M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 21,390 shares to 94,652 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Companies In (NYSE:IPG) by 126,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,379 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV) by 5,630 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $114.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund (SCHB) by 68,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,375 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Int’l Reit Index Fund (VNQI).