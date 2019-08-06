Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Vista Capital Partners Has Raised Its Stake by $832,572; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Trimmed Stake as Valuation Rose

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $58.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.13. About 6.06M shares traded or 56.21% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Checking-Account Threat Puts Regional Banks on Defensive; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items And other weekly discounts, too; 18/05/2018 – President Trump has reportedly asked the postmaster general to double the shipping rates it charges Amazon and other companies, the Washington Post reports; 02/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly makes offer for a majority stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 12/04/2018 – Though Trump’s executive order does not reference Amazon by name, one analyst told CNBC it was a “shot across the bow” at Jeff Bezos’ company; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 16/05/2018 – Amazon has visited all 20 finalists for its new headquarters, report says; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 2,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 10,286 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 12,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $7.64 during the last trading session, reaching $174.56. About 1.90M shares traded or 38.81% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Motco has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bar Harbor, a Maine-based fund reported 280 shares. Conning Inc holds 9,384 shares. Comerica Bank has invested 1.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,822 were accumulated by Mechanics Retail Bank Department. Penn Davis Mcfarland accumulated 179 shares. Valinor Mgmt Lp stated it has 58,132 shares. Moreover, Skylands Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,400 shares. Boltwood Mngmt accumulated 375 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Synovus Corporation invested in 0.62% or 21,607 shares. 140 are held by Overbrook Mngmt. Moreover, Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,024 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 1.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,413 shares. Blackhill Inc reported 1,000 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold And Com holds 1,203 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Where Will Amazon Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: NLSN,WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMZN, GOOGL, BA, NIO – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Reit Fund (SCHH) by 26,096 shares to 27,722 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 42,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,482 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund (SCHB).

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,196 shares to 107,426 shares, valued at $26.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.95% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Blair William & Com Il reported 61,851 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested in 107,000 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Contravisory Inv Management has 0.02% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 369 shares. Fosun Intll Limited holds 0.05% or 5,010 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 17,345 shares. Clough Capital Prtn LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3,200 shares. Acropolis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 7,986 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 1,650 shares. Whalerock Point Limited Liability holds 1,955 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp stated it has 15,584 shares or 0% of all its holdings. King Luther Cap reported 256,040 shares stake. Schulhoff And has 1.6% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Observes Moment of Silence Following Mass Shootings in El Paso and Dayton – TheStreet.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $78.18 million activity. On Wednesday, May 8 LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 27,830 shares. $1.26M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by PARSONS RICHARD D on Tuesday, February 12. $14.96 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Freda Fabrizio.