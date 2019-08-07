Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Valinor Management Raised Its Stake by $27.26 Million as Stock Value Declined; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $4.44 Million; Share Value Rose

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 15,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 58,132 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.52M, up from 42,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1783.08. About 1.46 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon Selected One Hour Translation as Key Partner for Neural Machine Translation Based Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Shows Signs of Edging Out Instacart at Whole Foods; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 08/04/2018 – Quantum Cloud Partners with AWS to Provide Global Cloud Rendering; 28/03/2018 – Investors buy up retail with Amazon on the ropes; 21/05/2018 – Boston Wants Amazon, But Is There Room?; 16/05/2018 – Next Up at Amazon-Run Whole Foods: Half-Priced Halibut Steaks; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Sellers See Major Opportunity in Private Label Expansion, Feedvisor Study Finds; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS AND IS AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 24 IN 37 CITIES ACROSS U.S; 09/03/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Amazon delegation expected to visit Atlanta soon for HQ2 site visits

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3160.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 37,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 39,128 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $134.93. About 9.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 33,800 shares to 2.67M shares, valued at $73.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 572,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 33,800 shares to 2.67M shares, valued at $73.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 572,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.