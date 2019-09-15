Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Has Boosted Its Position by $1.02 Million as Stock Value Declined; Maple Capital Management Has Upped Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 538 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 78,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $148.19M, up from 77,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Raven Connected Car Solution Launches on Amazon; 01/05/2018 – Amazon said Tuesday it’s invested more than $400 million in Massachusetts since 2011; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is showing its commitment to growing its grocery business, accounting experts say; 29/05/2018 – ViaDerma Announces Increase of Amazon Sales on the Heels of U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Mission to India; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 03/05/2018 – Common Sense: Amazon, the Elephant in the Antitrust Room; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s top voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 27/03/2018 – CASINO , AMAZON ARE SAID TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL: RTRS

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 7,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 35,717 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, up from 28,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 21.58M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG™ Approved In The EU For The Treatment Of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia In; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 81,655 shares or 2.83% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 4.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 15.74 million shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 5.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability reported 12,339 shares. Chilton Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 2.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership, North Carolina-based fund reported 42,147 shares. East Coast Asset Management Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,202 shares. Essex Financial Service reported 2.11% stake. Jbf Incorporated has 4.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,000 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,317 shares stake. Kdi Prns Ltd owns 4,189 shares or 2.97% of their US portfolio. Lbmc Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 222 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0% or 391 shares. Horan Cap Advisors Lc owns 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 220 shares. Moreover, Prentiss Smith And Commerce Inc has 0.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 9,606 shares to 237,745 shares, valued at $9.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,165 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

