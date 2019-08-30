Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Tremblant Capital Group Cut Stake by $27.72 Million; Santa Barbara Asset Management Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Lowered by $2.16 Million

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 21,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213.88M, down from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $110.22. About 2.46M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – AT QTR-END BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL OF $184 BILLION AND RATIO OF 11.8%; 15/05/2018 – 10-year Treasury yield can get to 4 percent before it punishes stocks: J.P. Morgan strategist; 18/05/2018 – Puma Resumed at Overweight by JPMorgan Cazenove; 08/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON INCREASE IN REPORT; 06/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Forum Apr 12; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – OPENING UP TO 70 NEW BRANCHES, HIRING UP TO 700 NEW EMPLOYEES IN VIRGINIA, MARYLAND AND D.C; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 15,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 44,756 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.70M, down from 60,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $879.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $8.54 during the last trading session, reaching $1777.86. About 908,580 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Huge Development Plans in Seattle Over Tax Plan; 30/04/2018 – After Amazon’s blowout quarter, some aren’t buying the hype (via @TradingNation); 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 16/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Amazon team headed to Chicago late next week to inspect potential ‘HQ2’ sites; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Trump plans drug pricing speech next week; Amazon shelves plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with USPS pricing review; 07/05/2018 – Amazon approach to UK grocery chain Waitrose last year failed, sources say; 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people, and it’s working on a fix; 09/05/2018 – Sears also announced a new development in its relationship with Amazon

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 40,282 shares to 111,900 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 320,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.60 billion for 11.34 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 95,097 shares to 460,263 shares, valued at $36.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 727,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.89 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

